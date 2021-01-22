JUST Trading Down 4.6% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $60.88 million and approximately $110.46 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00276292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038902 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

