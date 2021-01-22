JustBet Trading Up 5.7% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $218,566.02 and approximately $19,703.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.