JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $29.99 or 0.00090007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

