Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $717,693.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00028567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00125878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00278142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00069936 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

