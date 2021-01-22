Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $637,331.00

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $9.15 or 0.00027944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $637,331.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00276172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.