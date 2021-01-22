K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNTNF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 166,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,480. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.