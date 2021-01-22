Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07. 5,187,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 2,388,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

