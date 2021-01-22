Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

