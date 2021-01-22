Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $223.49

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $223.49 and last traded at $220.76, with a volume of 55994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

