Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.50-11.00 for the period. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.40.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $212.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.