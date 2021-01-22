Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8,826.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.