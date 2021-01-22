KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Tops $315,650.80

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 78.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 96.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $315,650.80 and approximately $10.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004199 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00086876 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.