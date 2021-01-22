Kava.io Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Kava.io has a market cap of $102.72 million and $69.37 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00006509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00113102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,234,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

