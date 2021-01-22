Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

