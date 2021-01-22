KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 139,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,429. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.11.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

