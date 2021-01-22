Keep Network (KEEP) Hits One Day Volume of $2.04 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $128.86 million and $2.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,913,224 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.