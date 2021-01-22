Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $133.00 million and $1.91 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,813,566 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

