Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.50 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $57.50 million and $4.75 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $287.50 or 0.00877786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00276172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.