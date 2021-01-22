Keep3rV1 Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $289.80 or 0.00892127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $57.96 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00125878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00278142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00069936 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

