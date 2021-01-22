Keep4r Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $840,257.35 and approximately $105,251.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $11.42 or 0.00035144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00074278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00274929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039573 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,603 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

