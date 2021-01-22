KeeperDAO Price Up 84.7% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $11.03 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $425.11 or 0.01269089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00067072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039370 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

