Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,550 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,498. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

