Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

NYSE K opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

