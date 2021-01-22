Kemacoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $17,528.12 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 166.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

