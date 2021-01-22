Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 11,182 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

