Kenneth Pienta Purchases 2,720 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 247,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after buying an additional 183,889 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 117.8% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 777,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after buying an additional 326,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 410,373 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

