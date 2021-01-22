Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Shares Gap Down to $114.00

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.00, but opened at $109.20. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at $113.10, with a volume of 5,914 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £200.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.54.

About Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.