Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 38,507 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.95% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

