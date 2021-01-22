Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $424.55 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $426.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.64.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

