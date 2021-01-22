Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $49.64 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

