Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 71,211.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

