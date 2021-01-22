Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.