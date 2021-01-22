Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.96% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.