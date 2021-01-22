Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,243 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

