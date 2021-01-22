Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $89.45 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57.

