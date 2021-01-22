Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,843 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $114.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

