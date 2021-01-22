Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 146,911 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 428,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 530,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 948,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 561,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.