Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,632 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

