Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 23,248 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $18,593,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 106,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.72.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

