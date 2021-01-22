Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 29,418 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $16,058,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.