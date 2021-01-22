Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 62,020 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 276.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

