Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 90,493 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 101,677.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,493 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

