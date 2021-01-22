Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

