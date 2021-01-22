Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,645 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 6.56% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

