Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $31.60 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.74 and a 200 day moving average of $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

