Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16,040.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $312.76 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $313.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.