Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 90,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

