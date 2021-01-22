Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

