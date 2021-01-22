Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,747 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.42 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

