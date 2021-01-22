Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

